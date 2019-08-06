Aston Villa looking to sign Jean-kevin Augustin

Aston Villa are interested in signing the RB Leipzig forward Jean Kevin-Augustin this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the newly promoted side want to bring the 22-year-old to the Premier League and the German side are willing to sell him for a fee of around £15m.
Palace want to sign the player as well.
Jean Kevin-Augustin has struggled to make an impact at Leipzig and they are ready to let him leave now.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa are willing to pay up for him.
Dean Smith has already signed Wesley Moraes this summer and he is expected to lead the line for Villa.
Having said that, they could use another striker for depth or as a partner for Moraes.
Jean Kevin-Augustin might be an ideal addition for the Premier League side. He could partner Moraes in attack and Smith might help him regain his form and confidence with regular football next season.
Aston Villa will need depth and quality to cope in the Premier League and signing players like Jean Kevin-Augustin would be wise.
Two good strikers would help Smith break down the Premier League defences next season. Villa have spent a lot this summer and Jean Kevin-Augustin’s signing would wrap up an impressive window for them.