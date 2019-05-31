Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to links with Harry Arter

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter this summer.

According to the Irish Independent, the 29-year-old will be made available as the Cherries want him to seal a permanent move away.

The player is apparently keen on the exit as well and Bournemouth will let him leave for a reasonable fee.

Arter had a good season with Cardiff City on loan and he could prove to be a quality signing for Aston Villa next season.

If Dean Smith manages to sign him on a bargain this summer, it would allow him to invest his funds in the other areas of the squad.

Aston Villa need to add more depth to the side in order to cope with the challenges of Premier League football.

Arter has the quality and the experience of Premier League. He would be an ideal addition for them.

Furthermore, the player is thought to be interested in remaining in the Premier League next season. Therefore, Villa might have an edge over the other suitors.

Fulham and Stoke are keen on the player as well.

