Aston Villa fans react to Curtis Jones transfer link

By
Saikat
-
Curtis Jones

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, and fans have reacted to the news.

According to the Sun, Villa are prepared to offer around £15 million for Jones.

Villa have been very active in the transfer market following the departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City for around £100 million.

Dean Smith wants to add depth to his midfield ranks and has earmarked the Liverpool youngster as a potential option.

Many Villa fans feel that while Jones would be a good signing for the club, the chances of the deal happening is unlikely. Here are some of the selected tweets:

SportsLens View 

Earlier this summer, Villa made several attempts to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, but they failed to land him.

The Midlands club also tried to sign Emile Smith-Rowe from Arsenal, suggesting that Villa are looking at midfielders who would add creativity to the side.

Jones is a fantastic young talent who has progressed through the youth ranks at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp rates him highly, and he is already part of the senior squad.

The 20-year-old was superb at times last season, and he is expected to play a big role in the present campaign, with Liverpool trusting him to fill the void left by Gini Wijnaldum.

Jones has sparkled in various midfield roles when given a chance, and he will be heavily required this season as the Reds look to compete in four competitions.

He has the potential to be a top-class player, and Liverpool would be foolish to sell him permanently, especially for the fee being quoted. It’s not happening.

