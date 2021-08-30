Aston Villa fans react to Curtis Jones transfer link

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, and fans have reacted to the news.

According to the Sun, Villa are prepared to offer around £15 million for Jones.

Villa have been very active in the transfer market following the departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City for around £100 million.

Dean Smith wants to add depth to his midfield ranks and has earmarked the Liverpool youngster as a potential option.

Many Villa fans feel that while Jones would be a good signing for the club, the chances of the deal happening is unlikely. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting a £15m move for Liverpool's Curtis Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 [Sun] As much as I’d love this signing, I can’t see it happening unfortunately and certainly not at that price💰 If we are to sign a midfielder, it would be a more defensive minded player ✍️ #avfc pic.twitter.com/aaOYgtYVil — Total Villa (@Total_Villa) August 29, 2021

Now we're talking! What a signing this would be — Villa_boy (@Villabo58965244) August 29, 2021

Would rather Harvey Elliot than him — Alex AV (@AlexAstonVilla) August 29, 2021

He's highly thought of at Liverpool, there's 0% chance of them selling him + it would be way more than £15m. There's a slight chance they may loan him out. But he's not what we need, we were prepared to splash out on JWP so that 💰 should be spent on a DM before Tuesday night 🦁 — Tim (@thallium_72) August 29, 2021

My stance would be that ultimately we need a DM, Ward-Prowse or McKennie may have been too good to turn down, but personally don't see Jones as quite that calibre of player, and so I'd rather go all out for a DM, or pass on Jones. — Villany (@Aston_Villany) August 29, 2021

Not a chance this happens. — Pierre vanderbass (@Pierrevanderba1) August 29, 2021

SportsLens View

Earlier this summer, Villa made several attempts to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, but they failed to land him.

The Midlands club also tried to sign Emile Smith-Rowe from Arsenal, suggesting that Villa are looking at midfielders who would add creativity to the side.

Jones is a fantastic young talent who has progressed through the youth ranks at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp rates him highly, and he is already part of the senior squad.

The 20-year-old was superb at times last season, and he is expected to play a big role in the present campaign, with Liverpool trusting him to fill the void left by Gini Wijnaldum.

Jones has sparkled in various midfield roles when given a chance, and he will be heavily required this season as the Reds look to compete in four competitions.

He has the potential to be a top-class player, and Liverpool would be foolish to sell him permanently, especially for the fee being quoted. It’s not happening.

Read: Premier League 2021/22 Week 3 – EPL Results & Table.