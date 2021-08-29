Aston Villa could make a £15million move to sign Curtis Jones from Liverpool

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

The 20-year-old has forced his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans over the past year and he is highly rated at the Merseyside club.

Jones has the potential to develop into a top-class player for Liverpool and it is no surprise that other Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Villa could definitely use more creativity in their midfield after the departure of Jack Grealish and they tried to sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal earlier on in the summer as well.

Jones can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a central midfielder. The technically gifted midfielders versatility will be an added bonus for Dean Smith.

The youngster needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential.

So far he has not had too many opportunities to prove himself with the Reds this season and it remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club can tempt him to move away from Anfield with the lure of regular first-team football.

According to a report from the Sun, Villa are prepared to offer around £15 million for the Liverpool midfielder this summer.

A transfer at this stage of the window seems highly unlikely unless Liverpool have a midfielder lined up to replace the youngster.

The Reds have already lost Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and they are yet to bring in a replacement for the Dutch international.

Losing another midfielder at this stage of the window could prove to be a big mistake. Klopp will need a deep squad to challenge on all fronts this season and Jones could prove to be a useful option for him off the bench.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old midfielder is a boyhood Liverpool fan and it seems extremely unlikely that he will force a move to Villa anytime soon.

