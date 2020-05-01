Aston Villa and Wolves set to battle it out for Christian Luyindama

Aston Villa are and Wolves are set to battle it out for the Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama this summer.
As per Turkiye’s report (via Birmingham Mail), both Premier League clubs are keen on the 26-year-old centre back and they are likely to submit a bid for the player.
Luyindama has done well in the Turkish league and he could prove to be a solid addition to Villa or Wolves’ back four.
Both clubs need to tighten up at the back and it is no surprise that they are looking to bring in a defender.
The Turkish club rate the defender highly and they will not want to let him leave this summer. Apparently, they are hoping to tie him down to a new deal.
It will be interesting to see if his suitors can convince Galatasaray to part with him this summer.
Wolves certainly have the financial means to tempt them into selling their star player. Also, they have an ambitious project and that could lure the player to Molineux as well.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa must stay up if they want to sign players of Luyindama’s calibre. The 26-year-old is highly unlikely to join a club in the Championship next season.