Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to play in the MLS next year

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of his knee injury but the 35-year-old is determined to get back to playing football.
The Manchester United forward turns 36 later this year and is still in very good shape.
Ibrahimovic knows that he has played his last game for Manchester United and Daily Mirror are reporting that the striker has already made his mind up about playing in the US after recovery.
The 35-year-old has had a sensational debut season in England and is the club’s top scorer with 28 goals. He also helped Mourinho’s men win the League cup this season and could have guided them to the Europa League trophy as well.
As per the report, Ibrahimovic will need 9-12 months in order to make a full recovery and he wants to join the MLS after that.
Ibrahimovic has received an offer from the new MLS franchise Los Angeles FC and their inaugural season begins next March. Therefore, the Swedish forward will get enough time to recover and then make his return to football with LA FC in 2018.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has already begun his search for a new number nine and is being linked with the likes of Alvaro Morata.