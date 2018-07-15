West Ham confirm the signing of Fabian Balbuena, fans react

West Ham have agreed on a deal to sign the Paraguayan defender Fabian Balbuena.
The agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website and the player has signed a three year deal with the Hammers.
Balbuena is expected to partner Issa Diop at the heart of West Ham’s defence next season.
The former Corinthians player was one of the best defenders in Brasileirao and he should prove to be a solid signing for Manuel Pellegrini. Apart from improving West Ham defensively, Balbuena will be a threat in the opposition box as well.
Also, his strong leadership skills will be a major bonus for Pellegrini and West Ham.
Pellegrini will need to tighten up at the back if he wants to challenge for the European places and signing Balbuena is a step in the right direction.
The 26-year old’s physical attributes should help him settle into English football with ease.
Speaking to the club media after completing his move, Balbuena said: “I’m really excited for this new challenge and my target is to meet the demands of the Premier League. Obviously to be at West Ham is an extra motivation, and I want to do my best to help the team.”
Director of Football Mario Husillos seemed delighted with Balbuena’s signing as well. He said: “We welcome Fabian to West Ham United. He is somebody we have monitored for a long time and we are very pleased to have taken the opportunity to sign him. He is a player of great strength, character and personality. To be captain of Corinthians, one of the biggest clubs in South America, requires a very strong mentality, and he also has international experience with Paraguay. He has won many individual honours and was often named one of the best central defenders in Brazil for his statistics. We believe he will improve our squad and our defensive qualities. He is the perfect age – a player for the present and the future – and he can be a very important player for many years at West Ham.”
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted.
