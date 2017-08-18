Tottenham planning for the future with Davinson Sanchez, club record deal agreed

Tottenham have agreed on a deal to sign the highly talented centre back Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.
The Colombian has been linked with a move to the Premier League for over a week now and the Londoners will be paying a club record fee for his services.
According to Telegraph, Sanchez was one of Pochettino’s top targets and Ajax will receive an initial fee of £28million up front for the player. The remaining £14million will be paid in add-ons.
The 21-year-old was Ajax’s best player last season and he could prove to be a stunning addition in the long run. The Colombian will not want to sit on the bench at Spurs and therefore his arrival also signals a tactical change from Pochettino.
Sanchez is likely to form a back three alongside Vertonghen and Alderweireld. The likes of Trippier and Rose are likely to be used as wing backs in a system similar to that of Conte’s.
Although Spurs have been quiet in the transfer market all summer, the arrival of Sanchez could serve as a guide for clubs like Liverpool who have struggled to replace their top players over the last few years.
Despite having the best defense in the league, Spurs have decided to add to it and improve it while their established centre backs are at the club. Sanchez can now adapt and fulfill his potential at White Hart Lane without the added pressure of replacing a key player. This is exactly how one should aim to build for the future.
Therefore, if either of Vertonghen or Alderweireld decide to leave the club next summer, Spurs will have a ready-made replacement within their ranks.