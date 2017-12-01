Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton battle to sign Gameiro

According to Don Balon via talkSPORT, Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Everton. The 30-year-old centre-forward has struggled for playing time this season, and could consider his future at the Wanda Metropolitano as a result.
Gameiro, who joined Atleti from Sevilla for £29m in 2016, has made just three La Liga starts, albeit scoring and creating four goals for his troubles. With Diego Costa leaving Chelsea to join the Rojiblancos in January, Gameiro’s chances of playing will be greatly diminished, and three Premier League clubs are looking to capitalise on his potential availability.
Everton have been desperate for a natural striker, after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to Manchester United for £75m in the summer. The Toffees tried and failed to sign Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud, and their search for a goalscorer to lead the line could be made a January priority.
Tottenham are struggling to get the best from Fernando Llorente, since the Spaniard joined from Swansea City in the summer, which may lead to a new face being brought in to take the scoring burden off Harry Kane’s shoulders. Newcastle are also in need of a lone striker who is prolific in front of goal.
Gameiro has scored 20 goals in 56 games since joining Atletico Madrid, and has played for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain earlier in his career.
