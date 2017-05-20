Tottenham looking to re-sign Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing another playmaker this summer. The 45-year-old has identified Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson as the ideal candidate.
Sigurdsson left Spurs in 2014 and Pochettino admitted last year that selling the Iceland international was a mistake from the club. Pochettino had just joined from Southampton that summer and he was not involved in the transfer decision.
It seems that the Spurs manager is keen to make amends now.
As per Daily Mail, the Argentine manager has looked at Ross Barkley as well but Everton’s demands have forced him to turn his attention towards the former Spurs midfielder.
Sigurdsson has been sensational for the Welsh club over the last three seasons. The 27-year-old has been averaging about 10 goals a season with Swansea. Furthermore, Sigurdsson is a phenomenal passer and can play in a variety of roles across the midfield.
Spurs signed Moussa Sissoko as their goalscoring midfielder last summer but the Frenchman failed to make an impact this season. On the other hand, Sigurdsson has been scoring for fun this year.
The Iceland international has spent two seasons at Tottenham and if the Londoners decide to sign him, he should be able to fit in with ease and make an instant impact next season. Spurs have missed a player like him at times this season and he could be a vital player for them in the title race next season.
Another reason why Pochettino prefers Sigurdsson over Barkley is the Swansea’s star’s development. He is a polished article right now as opposed to Barkley. The England midfielder is still developing.
As per the report, Sigurdsson could cost around £25 million whereas Barkley is likely to cost £50 million.