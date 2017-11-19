Tottenham looking to land Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks

Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League and it is believed that Liverpool and Tottenham are leading the chase.
According to Daily Mirror, Klopp and Pochettino both rate the player highly and they are looking to sign in when the transfer window reopens in January.
The 20-year-old has been very impressive for the Blades and the time has come for him to step up to the next level. Both Liverpool and Spurs have done well to nurture their young talents in the recent years and Brooks is likely to improve after joining them.
According to reports, Sheffield United value the midfielder at around £20million. The Championship outfit have offered the new midfielder a new four-year deal to protect his value and it seems that Spurs and Liverpool will have to break the bank for him.
Brooks made his full Wales debut against Panama on Tuesday and his man-of-the-match performance has raised eyebrows.
It will be interesting to see who makes a formal offer for the player now. There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent and he could justify the quoted fee in future.