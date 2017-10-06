Tottenham interested in signing Geoffrey Kondogbia

Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has been linked with a move away from Serie A in the past and it seems that the Frenchman is a target for Liverpool and Spurs.
The midfielder is on loan at Valencia this season and the former Monaco star has impressed in La Liga. The Spanish outfit have an option to sign him permanently at the end of this season for a fee of £22m.
According to reports, both Liverpool and Spurs have sent scouts to watch the player in the recent weeks and the Premier League duo are keen on signing him.
There is no doubt that both teams need to add a central midfielder. Liverpool have just Emre Can and Jordan Henderson as their specialist central midfielders whereas Spurs are limited to Wanyama and Dembele. The likes of Alli, Coutinho, Wijnaldum and Lallana are more suited to the attacking roles.
Kondogbia would be a superb addition for both teams. The Frenchman would be an upgrade on Wanyama. Furthermore, he would solve Liverpool’s need for a combative defensive midfielder.
The Frenchman’s style of play would be an instant hit in the Premier League as well. Also, he has the physical attributes to cope with English football.
The 24-year-old is definitely not wanted at Inter and the idea of moving to the Premier League might be attractive to him. It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Spurs make an approach for the player towards the end of this season.