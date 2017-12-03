Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans tear in Moussa Sissoko following the 1-1 draw against Watford

Tottenham fans tear in Moussa Sissoko following the 1-1 draw against Watford

3 December, 2017 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, Watford

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw at Watford yesterday and the fans are disappointed with Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to bring on Moussa Sissoko.

The Frenchman has failed miserably since his £30m move from Newcastle and the Spurs fans seem desperate to get rid of the player for good.

Pochettino brought on the French international with his side needing a goal but the former Newcastle star failed to make any difference.

The Londoners have now dropped 13 points in their last six Premier League games. Spurs were expected to challenge for the title this season but it seems that they will have to settle for a top-four place now.

As for Sissoko, it will be interesting to see what happens in January. He was linked with a move away from the club during the summer and he might have some suitors next month as well.

Spurs need to improve their midfield options in January and Barkley could be ideal for them.

Here is what the Spurs fans had to say about Sissoko yesterday.

 

 

Sam Allardyce lining up a £25m move for Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi
Sam Allardyce unfazed by speculation over Ross Barkley's future

About The Author

Sai

Media Graduate from Uni of Herts. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]soccerlens[dot]com