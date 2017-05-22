Sunderland Roundup: Latest on David Moyes and Jermaine Defoe

Sunderland manager David Moyes has handed in his resignation following the relegation of the Black cats.
According to Guardian, the former Manchester United has decided to leave with compensation. Moyes informed the club’s owner, Ellis Short, and chief executive, Martin Bain, of his decision during a meeting in London today.
Sunderland have had a season to forget in the Premier League. Moyes managed to win just six matches all season and the Black cats will now need to prepare for a fresh start in the Championship.
Earlier it was believed that Moyes was willing to continue at the club and guide them to promotion next season. However, the fans turned on the former Manchester United manager. The Sunderland fans chanted “We want Moyes out” during the home game against Swansea at the weekend.
Reflecting on Moyes’s decision, club owner Ellis Short said:
I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned. Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is a testament to his character. In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future.
Meanwhile, the departure of Moyes is not the only blow for Sunderland. Star striker Jermaine Defoe is all set to complete a transfer away from the Stadium of light.
As per Guardian, Defoe can leave the club on a free transfer due to a relegation clause in his contract. The English forward is in talks with Bournemouth right now. Although nothing has been agreed yet, a summer transfer is very likely. A player of Defoe’s calibre is unlikely to play in the Championship next season.
The 34-year-old has been the only bright spark in an otherwise dull season for Sunderland. Defoe has scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season.