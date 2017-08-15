Stoke City boast more Champions League winners than any Premier League club

Stoke City are closing in on Paris Saint-Germain winger Jese Rodriguez who is set to join Mark Hughes’s side on a season long loan deal.
The Spaniard was scheduled for a medical on Monday and an announcement to confirm his signing is imminent. The 24-year-old had to endure a torrid time in Paris since his move from Real Madrid in 2016. PSG boss Unai Emery did not see him as an integral member of his squad and Jese spent the latter half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Las Palmas back in La Liga.
Jese’s arrival in Stoke means the Potters now boast more UEFA Champions League winners than Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. The former Real Madrid star won the Champions League twice during his time in the Spanish capital. Stoke also have Darren Fletcher in their roster who was part of the famous United side that won the European Cup in 2008 in Moscow.
They are joined by former Barcelona duo Bojan Krkic and Ibrahim Afellay. Bojan lifted the famous trophy on two separate occasions, once in 2009 and again with Afellay in 2011. Both wins coming against teammate Fletcher’s Manchester United.
Last but not the least, Stoke’s European Cup winners are joined by Xherdan Shaqiri who won in in 2013 with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
Champions League winners at each club
United: 2
City: 3
Chelsea: 4
Arsenal: 1
Liverpool: 1
Stoke City: 5 (Five!)
