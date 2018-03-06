Southampton eyeing Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager

Southampton are prepared to sack Mauricio Pellegrino at the end of this season.
The Saints have had a season to forget so far and even if they manage to beat the drop, Pellegrino is likely to depart. The former Liverpool player has won just five of his 29 league games in charge. He was expected to challenge for the European places this season but his side are not even in the top half so far.
According to reports, the Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is a target for the Premier League outfit. Oestersunds chief Graham Potter is also an option for them.
Jokanovic has done a great job at Fulham this season and his handling of youth players will have impressed Southampton in particular. The Saints have a talented group of young players at their disposal and Jokanovic could be the man to nurture them into stars.
Southampton are currently 17th in the Premier League table and they are in great danger of going down. Meanwhile, Fulham are 4th in the Championship and they have a great chance of returning to the Premier League next season.
It will be interesting to see what happens eventually but there is no doubt that Southampton need a change and Pellegrino should look to resurrect his managerial career elsewhere.