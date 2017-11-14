Saul reportedly wants Manchester United move

According to The Sun, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is keen to join Manchester United next summer. The 22-year-old could a replacement for Ander Herrera, who is out of contract with the Red Devils at the end of the season.
United manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be a long-term admirer of Saul’s and has been trying to tempt him away from Atleti for some time. Ironically, the La Liga giants are attempting to prize Herrera from Old Trafford, so the two clubs could end up swapping midfielders if both deals were completed next summer.
Herrera has fallen out of favour at Manchester United this season, with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic preferred by Mourinho in the midfield. The report suggests Saul would be their ideal third player in the middle of park, rather than Herrera, who made just one Premier League start between August and October.
United could have a stumbling block in their pursuit of Saul, however, with the Spanish international having a £134m release clause in his contract. It’s unlikely the Red Devils would meet such a valuation given how much they have spent more than likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in recent transfer windows.
Nevertheless, Saul is a coveted player and will have interest from a host of clubs given his form in the last 12 months. The 22-year-old, who was represented Spain six times, has made more than 160 appearances for Atletico Madrid and would surely leave the club with a heavy heart given his lengthy association.