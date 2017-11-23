Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Ronaldo Vieira apologises to the fans on Twitter after his red card

23 November, 2017 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira apologised to the fans after his game-changing red card against Wolves last night.

The 19-year-old midfielder was sent off when his side were 2-1 down. His departure made it difficult for Leeds to get back into the game.

Leeds were 2-0 down at halftime but Ezgjan Alioski scored immediately after the break. Vieira’s sending off extinguished any hopes of a comeback.

Vieira received his marching orders in the second half after a clumsy foul.

The midfielder issued a heartfelt apology on Twitter. His tweet read: “Just want to apologise to the fans and my teammates for my red card tonight, I made the wrong decision at a crucial time in the game. We will come back stronger as a team and I will make up for my mistake when I get back on the pitch.”

This is how the fans reacted to Vieira’s apology on social media.

 

Leeds are going through a rough patch right now and it will be interesting to see whether Christiansen can turn it around soon. The 44-year-old is under a lot of pressure right now and it seems that the fans are losing their patience with him as well.

The Whites are currently 10th in the Championship standings after eight defeats in their last eleven games.

