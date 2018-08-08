Report: West Brom offer £3m for Rangers defender James Tavernier

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer blog: 08/08/2017 – 17:31), Glasgow Rangers defender James Tavernier is being wanted by Championship club West Bromwich Albion.
Steven Gerrard, the Gers boss, has handed Tavernier the captain’s armband for the 2018-19 campaign, and it remains to be seen what they do with the offer for the Ibrox skipper.
The report claims the Baggies have made a £3 million bid for the right-back who was in excellent form for the Gers last season. The former Newcastle defender scored nine goals and created another nine assists last term, and has attracted interest from Premier League side Brighton.
Tavernier also scored from the spot on Sunday as Rangers drew 1-1 with Aberdeen at Pittodrie. His excellent form has attracted interest from Brighton, according to the Express, but now West Brom have made the first move.
Big decision from Steven Gerrard
Tavernier signed a new deal earlier this year that will keep him at the Ibrox club until the summer of 2021. It means Rangers are in no hurry to sell him, and certainly, they should be demanding a lot more than £3 million for their star player.
West Brom will need to pay silly money for James Tavernier @RangersFC are building why would they sell a player they rate very highly .
— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) August 8, 2018
Rangers have completed the signing of Borna Barisic this week, and they have options in that position in the form of Lee Wallace, Declan John, Lee Hodson and Jon Flanagan.
Given a choice, Tavernier would love to play in the Premier League, but Rangers should ask for more for the former Wigan defender if they indeed decide to sell him.