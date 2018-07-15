Report: Luke Shaw rejects Everton move

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is facing an uncertain future at the club.
After spurning multiple chances to establish himself as the club’s starting left-back under Jose Mourinho, he has been made available for transfer in the current window.
Mourinho is keen to bolster his defensive options and would be willing to sell Shaw – who is on a £70k-per-week contract at United – this summer.
Everton are one of the clubs that have reportedly shown interest in signing the former Southampton left-back.
The Toffees have Leighton Baines as their first choice left-back, but he is now 33, and Marco Silva is looking to add fresh new faces in that department who could bring something different to the side from the England international.
Shaw, despite his injury concerns, would have been a very good addition for Everton. The 24-year-old is an experienced Premier League player and would have added depth and quality to the side.
However, according to reports from The Times, Shaw have rejected the opportunity to join the Merseyside club this summer.
The England international has one year left on his present contract and he is refusing to be forced out of United this summer.