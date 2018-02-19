Real Madrid prepare club record bid for Kevin De Bruyne

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are planning to make Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne their club record signing in the summer. Gareth Bale is Real’s most expensive purchase at £95m, but the Belgian could surpass that in the coming months.
With Luke Modric turning 33 later this year, a world-class midfield reinforcement is needed in the transfer market, and few deep-lying players are better than City’s Belgian international.
De Bruyne has scored and created 21 goals in 27 Premier League games for the Sky Blues this season and also averages a tackle and interception every 36 minutes. The 26-year-old is a Player of the Season contender as a result of his form in 2017/18 which is why his asking price is so high.
The midfielder joined City from VFL Wolfsburg in 2015 and recently signed a new deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2023. If Real Madrid want him, Don Balon suggest Los Blancos will have to bid £177m to procure his signature.
Real president Florentino Perez is expected to act on the club’s miserable title defence this season – with Madrid currently fourth in La Liga and 17 points off top – by making a high-profile signing in the summer. De Bruyne would be a perfect long-term replacement for Modric and would clearly make an instant impact given his form.
The £200k-per-week star has helped Guardiola’s side sit 16 points clear at the summit after 27 games. The Premier League title looks destined for Manchester City and their standout players could be the subjects of interest from rich suitors as a result.