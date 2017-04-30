Real Madrid have agreed to sell James Rodriguez to Manchester United in exchange for David de Gea

Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu for a while now.
It seems that the Colombian will get his wish this summer. According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have already agreed to sell James Rodriguez to Manchester United.
The agreement was reached before Real Madrid’s match against Valencia on Saturday. The report adds that the transfer should be finalised in the comings weeks. Although Manchester United are unwilling to meet Real Madrid’s demands for the player, a compromise is expected soon.
Don Balon also claims that Rodriguez will be a part of the deal to sign David De Gea. Los Blancos will offer the Colombian plus cash for the Premier League superstar this summer.
Rodriguez has been used as a squad player this season and the former Monaco star is frustrated with the lack of regular first team football.
If he ends up joining Manchester United, it would be beneficial for the Red Devils as well as the player. Rodriguez will get to play regularly at Old Trafford and Manchester United’s lack of width will also be addressed.