Rangers legend defends former Celtic boss over celebrations

Barry Ferguson has defended Hibernian manager Neil Lennon over his ongoing row with Rangers’ boss Pedro Caixinha.
Lennon blasted Caixinha over accusations that he was disrespectful during last Saturday’s explosive clash at Ibrox, which ended in a 3-2 win for Hibernian.
The ex-Celtic boss was at the centre of the controversy, with several complaints made to the police about his celebrations following a Hibs goal.
However, former Rangers midfielder Ferguson told the Daily Record he has no problem with Lennon’s behaviour.
“There’s nothing wrong with a wee bit of needle – the more the merrier as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
“So don’t expect me to join the clamour for Neil Lennon to be hammered for what went on at Ibrox last weekend.
“Because if I’m ever lucky enough to be standing in the away dugout at Celtic Park watching a team of mine scoring, I promise you I’ll not be holding back with my celebrations either. And why should I?
“People get their knickers in a twist over guys like us because of the rivalry between Rangers and Celtic.
“I’ll always be seen as a Rangers man, just as Lenny will always be synonymous with Celtic.
“So he knew what he was walking into on Saturday and I would expect to get exactly the same treatment at Parkhead.
“What’s wrong with having a go back? If the fans are going to give it out, then they have to expect some kind of response.
“So long as it doesn’t get out of hand, as far as I’m concerned, it adds a bit of spice to the game and I can’t get enough of that because it adds to the atmosphere and the excitement.
“That’s what Scottish football should be all about.”