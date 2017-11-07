Rangers fans want Slaven Bilic as their next manager

Slaven Bilic was sacked by West Ham after a poor start to the season.
The Croatian might look to return to management soon and Rangers could be a great option from him right now.
The Scottish giants recently got rid of Pedro Caixinha and they are looking for a permanent replacement.
Despite his struggles this season, Bilic would be a terrific appointment for Rangers. The Croatian would certainly improve them to a level where they can start challenging Celtic every year.
It seems that the Rangers fans are keen on the idea as well. The Rangers faithful tweeted their views on the matter this week and it will be interesting to see whether there is an official approach from the club now.
Bilic needs to stay out of the limelight for some time and managing in Scotland would be ideal. He can start to build the club in his own way without too much pressure.
Wid prolly take slavan Bilic at rangers 😂
— Jay Forrest (@JayForrest1) November 6, 2017
Okay Rangers send someone down to West Ham put Slaven Bilic in a Jet & bring him up to Ibrox #simples
— Kenny Brown (@kennybrown446) November 6, 2017
I’m not mad but I’d take Bilic at rangers
— Joe #DalcioLoyal (@1872joe) November 6, 2017
I’d have Bilic at Rangers
— Craig Smith (@csljm84) November 6, 2017