Rafa Benitez interested in taking over at West Ham

West Ham are prepared to appoint Rafa Benitez as their manager this summer.
The Newcastle manager has been a long-term target for the Hammers and they could finally get their man this time.
Benitez has done a remarkable job at Newcastle this season and the Hammers will be expecting him to take them to the next level.
As per the reports, the Spanish manager is interested in taking over at West Ham and he is the top priority for the Londoners.
Newcastle have failed to provide him with the necessary assurances so far and it will be interesting to see whether West Ham manage to convince him.
Benitez will be looking for significant backing in the transfer market. Apparently, he wants Newcastle to sanction a £80m transfer budget at St James’ Park this summer. It can be assumed that he would want a similar kitty at West Ham as well.
There is no doubt that the former Liverpool manager would be a massive upgrade on David Moyes. The West Ham owners should do everything in their power to bring him in this summer.