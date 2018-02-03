Paul Merson predicts West Ham will lose against Brighton

Brighton host West Ham in the Premier League later today and the home side will be looking to lift themselves out of the relegation zone with a win here.
Chris Hughton’s side are in very poor form right now and they have not won any of their last six in the league. They will need to improve a lot in order to get something here.
It is, however, important to note that Brighton have been hard to beat at home this season. They have only lost two of their last nine home league matches. It will be interesting to see whether they can covert the draws into wins now.
Meanwhile, West Ham are in decent form right now and they will fancy their chances of a win here.
David Moyes’ men are unbeaten in six league matches. However, the Hammers are dealing with quite a few injuries right now and this might be a tricky outing for them.
The last few meetings between these two teams have been low scoring ones and therefore both teams will need to secure an early advantage. Either way, this should be a close contest.
According to Paul Merson from Sky Sports, West Ham are likely to end up on the losing side here.
He wrote: “Brighton started brilliantly against Southampton and while they ended up with a draw, it was probably a good point in the end. I also watched them against Chelsea and they were so unlucky to lose 4-0. Looking at West Ham, they’ve got a few injury problems at the moment and it could be a bit of a struggle for them at the Amex.”
Merson Predicts: 2-1