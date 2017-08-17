Newcastle United agree deal to sign Joselu from Stoke City

Newcastle United have agreed on a deal to sign the Stoke City forward Joselu.
The transfer has been confirmed by the Magpies and Joselu has signed a three-year contract at St James’ Park. Newcastle will pay around £5m for the Spanish forward. Stoke City paid £5.75m for Joselu and it seems that they decided to cut their losses and get rid of the player.
I’m so happy and excited to be a @NUFC player. It’s an honour to sign for such a great club. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/ar7Jxn4Q7Y
— Joselu Mato (@JoseluMato9) August 16, 2017
The former Stoke City player will wear the shirt number 21 at St James’ Park.
Joselu was loaned out to Deportivo La Coruna last season and the Potters have decided to cash in on him now. The Spaniard struggled to establish himself as a starter at Stoke and he will be hoping for better luck under Rafa.
The 27-year-old joined Stoke City from Hannover 96 in 2015. The Spanish forward has played for Real Madrid, Celta Vigo, and Hoffenheim in the past.
Joselu scored 6 goals for Deportivo last season and he will be hoping to make his mark in the Premier League this season.
Benitez has been trying to sign a forward for a while now and he will be delighted to have signed Joselu. The likes of Tammy Abraham turned down the chance to join Newcastle earlier this summer.
🎥 @JoseluMato9 is looking forward to playing in front of the Newcastle fans
📺 Full interview: https://t.co/R3QPxePThr #NUFC pic.twitter.com/SwT09DOKst
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 16, 2017
Having completed the move, Joselu said: “I feel very happy, because I have signed for a very big club”.
Benitez added: “Obviously he has experience of English football and the Premier League. We think if we can exploit his full potential he will be a good signing for us. He knows and accepts the challenge we’ve given him at Newcastle and he’s keen to come and fight for a position in the team.”
The Spaniard is Benitez’ sixth summer signing after the likes of Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo, Mikel Merino, Christian Atsu and Jacob Murphy.