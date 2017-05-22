Newcastle Transfer Roundup: Latest on Gabriel Pires and Andre Gray

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is looking to strengthen his side following their promotion to the Premier League.
The Magpies want to re-establish themselves as a Premier League club and the former Liverpool manager knows that he will need to improve his team in order to beat the drop next year.
According to Chronicle, Benitez wants to add more depth to his attacking unit with the signing of Andre Gray from Burnley. The 25-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season. Gray has scored 9 times for Sean Dyche’s men.
The report claims that Benitez is very happy with Dwight Gayle’s performances in the Championship but he wants Gray to share the goalscoring burden for Newcastle. The Burnley forward has scored 97 league goals in his last five seasons and is clearly adept at finding the back of the net.
Gray has recently rejected an offer of an extension from Burnley and has just one year left on his current deal. If Newcastle manage to convince the 25-year-old to join them, they could sign him for a bargain this summer.
In other news, Rafael Benitez is looking to raid La Liga side Leganes for the Spanish playmaker Gabriel Pires.
The Brazilian has been very impressive for Leganes this season and has scored five goals for them. The 23-year-old has a £6m release clause in his current deal and Chronicle are reporting that the Magpies could activate the clause this summer.
As per the report, Everton and West Ham are interested in the South American as well but Benitez is using his contacts in Spain to track the playmaker.