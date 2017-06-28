Newcastle target Martin Skrtel wants to stay at Fenerbahce

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is looking to add to his side’s defensive options and the Spaniard has identified Martin Skrtel as a target according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.
The Slovakian defender worked with Benitez at Liverpool and the Newcastle boss will be hoping that Skrtel’s experience can help them in the Premier League next season.
However, the Fenerbahce star has informed his close friends that he is very happy in Turkey and is not considering a return to England.
He said: “I haven’t enjoyed the best of seasons but I still managed to produce good performances. I know there are speculations about me (returning to England) but I have no intention to leave the club. I’m very happy at Fenerbahce and I’ve told my agent exactly that. I want to stay at this great club.”
The 32-year-old has spent nine seasons in the Premier League with Liverpool and he will be well aware of the challenges of English football. Although he is on the decline, Skrtel could still be an asset for a newly promoted club like Newcastle.
Furthermore, Benitez is well aware of the player’s strengths and weaknesses. The Spaniard is a very good defensive coach and he is certainly capable of getting the best out of the player.
It is clear that Skrtel is not keen on a move this summer and Newcastle will have to come up with an exceptional offer in order to convince the player.