Mourinho ready to battle it out with Manchester City for Isco

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been linked with a move away from the club in the recent weeks.
Apparently, Zinedine Zidane is prepared to sell the player at the end of this season following a series of underwhelming performances.
The Spaniard has been left out of the squad a few times already this season and he might have to switch clubs in order to play more often.
As per the reports, Manchester City and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player.
Jose Mourinho wants to add more creativity to his side and is ready to pay big money for the Real Madrid playmaker.
Don Balon adds that Mourinho is prepared to shell out 150 million Euros for the Real Madrid midfielder. Apparently, Mourinho is ready to make him the highest paid player in the squad along with Paul Pogba.
However, there is a feeling that Isco prefers to join Manchester City because of Pep’s style of football. Considering David Silva’s age, Isco could be a very good addition to the City squad. He could be the long-term replacement for the Manchester City legend.
Similarly, he would be a terrific addition to the United side as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up at the end of this season.