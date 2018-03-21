Mason Holgate withdraws from England U21 squad with injury

Everton defender Mason Holgate has been forced to withdraw from international duty with an ankle injury.
The highly talented centre-back has returned to Goodison Park and he will undergo a minor surgery now. The 21-year-old will now miss the upcoming games against Romania on March 24 and Ukraine on March 27.
Sam Allardyce will be very disappointed to lose the young defender for a few weeks now. Holgate has been very impressive for the Toffees this season and his absence will be a big blow.
The versatile defender has played 21 games in all competitions for Everton this season. Holgate can operate as the centre back as well as a right back.
Everton have struggled to contain goals so far this season and Holgate’s injury will only weaken them. It will be interesting to see how Allardyce copes with his absence in the remaining games.
The Merseyside outfit are already without Mangala for the rest of the season and the injury to Holgate has now left them with just Keane, Jagielka and Williams as their centre-back options.