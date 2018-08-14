Marko Grujic on loan would be a superb signing for Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa said in the press conference on Monday ahead of Leeds’s EFL Cup clash against Bolton that he will be interested in signing at least one player before the end of this month.
Although the transfer window has closed, clubs in the English Football League can still sign players on loan or free agents, and Bielsa could be in the market for new additions.
The Argentine could look to bolster his midfield, with Leeds reportedly being linked with a move for Everton midfielder Mo Besic on the transfer deadline day.
With Besic most likely to join Middlesbrough, Leeds must turn their attention towards signing Marko Grujic from Liverpool on loan till the end of this month.
Liverpool have bolstered their midfield this summer with the signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita. With Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Adam Lallana, already in the ranks, Liverpool boast a strong midfield set up, and Grujic will find it extremely difficult to get into this side.
According to reports from teamtalk, Marko Grujic is available for loan, and the Serbian midfielder would be a very good addition for Leeds on a short term basis.
The 22-year-old impressed during his loan spell at Cardiff last season, and Leeds should make a move for him before other rival clubs snap him up.
Technically gifted and comfortable on the ball, in theory, he should excel in Bielsa’s system. A player of his quality could make a massive difference to the side and his signing could be a masterstroke from the Argentine, if he can pull off the deal.