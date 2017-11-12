Manchester United to sell £20m defender in January

According to The Times, Manchester United are prepared to sell Luke Shaw for £20m in January, with manager Jose Mourinho reportedly keen to offload the English international after running out of patience. He made just 49 appearances for the Red Devils in the last three years and looks on his way out of Old Trafford.
Former side Southampton are one club being linked with his signature, but a number of other Premier League sides are believed to be interested too. Should his £20m asking price prove too lofty, Shaw may be available on loan. A temporary spell away from United was mooted earlier this month.
Shaw, who joined United for £34m in 2014, has struggled for fitness ever since the move, and he’s found himself out-of-favour under Mourinho as a result. The 22-year-old made just 11 Premier League appearances in the manager’s debut season at the club (2016/17), and has yet to feature in the league this campaign.
Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian has all operated at left-back for Manchester United this season, with Shaw being utilised in the Carabao Cup and reserve side only. He’s had a fractured relationship with Mourinho for some time, having previously been criticised for his injury problems.
The defender has suffered recurring knee injuries during his time with United, and hasn’t featured in the league since the end of April. Shaw has reportedly missed 94 games after leaving Southampton. A move looks inevitable in January as a result.