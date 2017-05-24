Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann ‘ready to leave’ Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has cast doubt over his future at Atletico Madrid by insisting that he is ready to leave the Spanish side in bid to win titles.
The France International, who has scored 16 league goals this season, has been widely linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.
Griezmann fueled rumors on his imminent departure from Atletico Madrid by claimed that there is a ‘six out of 10’ chance of him moving to Old Trafford while appearing on French TV on Monday.
And now the 26-year-old has stated that he is ‘ready to leave’ the La Liga giants this summer in his pursuit of winning trophies.
Griezmann said”Today, if I have to move it will be no problem. It may be England because that is fashionable, Germany, China or the United States. I’m ready to go.
“We finished third in La Liga. It was the objective of the club but we as players, we want more. I want to win titles.
“I’ve come to a point where playing well and scoring goals is not enough anymore. That’s it. Winning titles is what I will look for this summer when deciding on my future.
“With Atletico [we] have had a final and a semi-final of the Champions League, we’re close, but we lack something.”
Atletico Madrid have been handed a transfer ban that prevents them from signing any player this summer and Griezmann has revealed that the Los Colchoneros’ transfer activities play a huge part in determining where his future lies.
“The club will see what to do, it will depend on the transfer [situation], Griezmann continued.
“I do not know if they understand, but all the players, you the media, my family, know that I love football to win trophies. I want to taste this.”
Manchester United are reportedly willing to meet Griezmann’s £86 million release clause but the Red Devils must beat Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday night to qualify for next season’s Champions League football – a rumored minimum requirement to price him away from Atletico Madrid.