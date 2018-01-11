Manchester United submit ‘huge’ bid for Marco Asensio

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder is wanted at Old Trafford, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon.
Asensio joined Real Madrid for €4m from fellow La Liga club Real Mallorca in 2014. Since then, the 21-year-old’s career has seen him return to Mallorca as part of the transfer deal, and also spend a season on loan at Espanyol.
Getting on the scoresheet in Real’s 4-1 Champions League Final demolition of Juventus last season, has to be the highlight of the Spaniards career so far.
Jose Mourinho will see the pursuit of Asensio as a statement of intent. The Red Devils’ boss is desperate to compete with bitter rivals Manchester City, who are currently top of the premier League, with a massive 15-point gap over 2nd placed United.
Asensio signed a new 5-year-deal in September. With that in mind, it’s unlikely Los Blancos supremo Florentino Perez will entertain selling the youngster.
Even more so when you consider he has the potential to become a future superstar.
Don Balon only describe the fee as ‘huge’, so we will have to wait and see how high Manchester United are willing to go. United are certainly not afraid to splash the cash, and a young star of Asensio’s abilty will certainly appease fans who crave a return to the glory days of Alex Ferguson.