Manchester United sign Polish defender Lukasz Bejger

Manchester United have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated Polish defender Lukasz Bejger from Lech Poznan.
Daily Mirror have revealed that Manchester City were interested in signing the defender as well but the Old Trafford outfit have beaten their rivals to his signature.
Bejger had a trial with Manchester United in August last year and the Old Trafford outfit were impressed with him. The deal to sign him was agreed after his trial last year.
However, the 16-year-old was not included in United’s academy intake last month. The Premier League giants were waiting on his international clearance.
The towering 6ft 2in Polish teenager will now join up with Manchester United’s youth teams.
Bejger can play as a centre back as well as a right back and he could prove to be a key player for United at the youth level. United academy head Nicky Butt has been working hard to improve the pool of young talent at the club and Bejger is regarded as a prodigious young talent.