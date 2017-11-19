Manchester United set to move for Danny Rose in January

Manchester United are set to make a move for the Tottenham left-back Danny Rose in January.
The England international has recovered from his knee injury and Mourinho wants him to replace Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.
According to Daily Mirror, The Red Devils are prepared to pay £40million for Rose. Furthermore, they are also willing to send Luke Shaw to Spurs in order to sweeten the deal.
It will be interesting to see how Spurs deal with the offer once it arrives. Levy is unlikely to sell a key player in January, but the Londoners have done quite well without Rose so far.
Also, the player revealed earlier that he would be open to a move away from Spurs because of the low wages and the lack of ambition. This could be a good opportunity for Pochettino to get rid of an unsettled player and replace him with a hungry and talented one.
Tottenham could then spend the £40million to strengthen their attack. Pochettino needs to add some pace and width to his attack in January. Also, a back up for Kane would be a bonus.
Shaw is more than capable of replacing Rose if he can rediscover his form and confidence. The former Saints fullback is a mercurial talent but his development has stalled due to the lack of first-team action and injuries.
Pochettino could be the ideal manager for Shaw right now. The Argentine will help Shaw get his career back on track.