Manchester United looking to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester

Manchester United are interested in signing the highly rated Leicester defender Harry Maguire this summer.
The 25-year-old has been very good for the Foxes this season and Jose Mourinho wants him to replace Chris Smalling at Old Trafford.
Maguire is apparently valued at around £35million and the fee should not be a problem for Manchester United.
The Red Devils are determined to improve their back four in the summer and Maguire could be the ideal partner for Eric Bailly.
Smalling has already lost his starting spot for England and he might look to leave United if Maguire comes in.
Manchester United have scouted the Leicester City star extensively this season and Mourinho has been impressed with the reports.
It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils submit a formal offer for the player at the end of this season. Leicester will struggle to hold on if a big club like United comes in for their star defender.