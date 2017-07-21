Manchester City left back Aleksandar Kolarov set to join Roma

Manchester City left back Aleksandar Kolarov is all set to join Roma on a permanent deal this summer.
The Serbian defender was being linked with a move away from Etihad for weeks now. Sky Sports are reporting that both clubs have agreed on a fee for the full back.
BREAKING: @OfficialASRoma agree £5.8m deal to sign Aleksandar Kolarov from @ManCity– Sky in Italy. #SSN pic.twitter.com/JNO7b2P6Fg
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 21, 2017
Kolarov will sign a three-year contract with the Serie A giants. As per reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma will be paying around £5.8million for the defender.
The Serbian has been a key player for Manchester City over the years. Ever since he joined the Premier League outfit in 2010, Kolarov has been instrumental in their success.
The 31-year-old helped Manchester City win the FA Cup, two Premier League titles and two League Cups during his time at the club. He will be hoping to make a similar impact at Roma now.
It is evident that Kolarov isn’t the first choice left back for Guardiola anymore and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at this stage of his career. The Etihad outfit are looking to seal a big money move for Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy.
Kolarov is about to enter the final year of his contract at Manchester City and Roma will be delighted to have secured his services for a knockdown price. The Serbian is a very good attacking left back and he will improve the Serie A giants next season.