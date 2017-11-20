Liverpool striker to leave club in January to keep World Cup hopes alive

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is set hand in a transfer request to leave the club in the January transfer window, as per reports in the Daily Mirror.
The former Chelsea and Manchester City centre forward was in good form before the international break as he scored against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League and against Maribor in the Reds’ group stage clash in the UEFA Champions League. But the 28-year-old spent the next two games as an unused substitute as Liverpool beat West Ham United 4-1 and Southampton 3-0.
Lack of games under Jurgen Klopp also resulted in Sturridge missing out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil. It is understood that he will make a move out of Anfield in January to keep his World Cup hopes alive. The report suggests that a loan move cannot be ruled out as well.
Injury problems aside, Sturridge goal return has been fairly impressive since his move to Merseyside from Chelsea in 2013. He has scored 48 goals in 97 Premier League appearances for the Reds. Klopp, however, has often used him as an impact sub rather than a regular starter.