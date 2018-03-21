Liverpool could sell Salah to Barcelona or Real Madrid for £200m

According to The S*n, Liverpool could be losing Mohamed Salah this summer, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs interested in his signature.
The 25-year-old joined Liverpool for just £34.3m and £90k-per-week wages last summer but could be worth six times that price after an outstanding debut season at Anfield. Salah has scored 36 goals in 41 games in all competitions for the Merseysiders and finds himself the subject of interest from nearly every big club in Europe.
Barcelona already signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool for £142m in January and could well procure another player from Anfield this summer with Ousmane Dembele having an uncertain future.
Their fierce rivals Real Madrid are also being linked as they continue their search for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. If Karim Benzema leaves this summer, they will need to act fast to bolster their attack.
Paris Saint-Germain have an impressive frontline containing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, but Salah has more leagues goals than the trio this season so he’d improve their squad.
He won’t come cheap, however. The S*n say it may take a bid of £200m to land the Egyptian international’s signature, although reports state Liverpool are fighting back with a contract offer of their own.
Stats from Transfermarkt.