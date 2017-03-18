Leeds United vs Brighton Team News, Predicted Lineups, Key Stats

Leeds United vs Brighton Prediction, Preview & Key Stats ahead of this week’s Championship fixture.
Leeds United vs Brighton
Championship 2016/17
18th March, 17:30 pm BST
Elland Road, Leeds
How to follow: BBC local radio
Leeds dropped two crucial points in their last game against QPR as they were held to a 0-0 draw. Following two back to back draws, Garry Monk’s side have slipped behind their rivals in the promotion race.
They are fifth in the Championship, one point behind Reading, having played a game less. However, they have an impressive record at home, and will be looking to rectify their poor record against Brighton.
The home side will be without midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, and right-back, Luke Ayling, for Brighton’s visit through suspension.
There could be a shuffle in defensive set up with Lewis Coyle being unavailable through injury. Gaetano Berard is likely to switch to right-back, and Charlie Taylor will return at left-back.
Predicted Leeds United starting XI (4-2-3-1): Green, Berardi, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, Bridcutt, Vieira, Roofe, Hernandez, Alfonso, Wood
Brighton are tied at the top with Newcastle United with 77 points, and are only separated by goal difference.
After back to back defeats against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, Chris Hughton’s side have recovered themselves with two wins in a row, scoring five goals in the process.
Sebastien Pocognoli, Gaetan Bong and Sam Adekugbe are all missing through injuries. Shane Duffy and Connor Goldson are long term absentees for Brighton.
Captain Bruno, however, has been passed fit for this tie, following a groin niggle.
Predicted Brighton starting line up (4-4-2): Stockdale, Rosenior, Dunk, Hünemeier, Bruno, Skalak, Stephens, Kayal, Knockaert, Murray, Baldock
LEEDS UNITED VS BRIGHTON KEY STATS
6 – Leeds United are undefeated in their last six Championship games
6 – Brighton have won their last six games against Leeds in all competitions
9 – Leeds are undefeated in nine of their last 10 home matches
Prediction: Leeds United 1-1 Brighton
