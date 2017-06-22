Kyle Walker a priority target for Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to sign a right back this summer and Tottenham’s Kyle Walker is a target for them.
According to Independent, Walker is a priority target for Pep Guardiola. However, the report adds that the deal is unlikely to be finalised this week. Apparently, Spurs are holding out for a fee of £50million and therefore the pursuit is likely to drag on into the next week.
Walker fell out with Mauricio Pochettino towards the end of last season and the Argentine manager decided to drop him from the starting lineup. Furthermore, Walker knows that a move to City could double his weekly wage of £65,000.
The England international is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and he would be a cracking addition to Guardiola’s team. However, Daniel Levy is not an easy person to negotiate with and City will need to need Tottenham’s demands if they want to sign Walker this summer.
The Etihad outfit have been linked with Dani Alves as well and the Brazilian is expected to join Manchester City soon. Juventus have decided to release him from his contract.
The Premier League giants have been linked with several left backs as well (the likes of Benjamin Mendy for example) and it will be interesting to see who they end up with.