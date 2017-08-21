Juan Foyth set to seal Tottenham move tomorrow

Tottenham are all set to sign the Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth this week.
The highly talented Argentine centre back is expected to complete his transfer to Spurs tomorrow. Foyth will travel to London on Tuesday.
According to El Dia, Foyth is just awaiting the green light from Estudiantes right now. The young defender was linked with PSG as well but Spurs have submitted a late offer to clinch the deal.
The Premier League outfit signed Davinson Sanchez from Ajax last week and Foyth is likely to be their second summer signing this week.
It seems that Pochettino is building for the future. The likes of Sanchez and Foyth could be long-term replacements for Alderweireld and Vertonghen.
As per the report, Foyth was keen on a move to Spurs and he wants to work with Mauricio Pochettino. Apparently, the player is currently training on his own away from the first-team squad in order to keep his fitness levels up.
It will be interesting to see who the next target for Pochettino is. Ross Barkley and Keita Balde have been linked with the Londoners and Spurs could certainly use a wide attacker.
They were beaten by Chelsea last week and Pochettino knows that he will need to improve his squad in order to win the title this season.