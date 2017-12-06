Jamie Redknapp blasts Tottenham for the sale of Kyle Walker

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp has criticised the club for their decision to sell Kyle Walker.
The England international has been very good for Manchester City so far this season and Redknapp believes that selling him to a title rival shows Tottenham’s ‘small club mentality’.
The Londoners signed Serge Aurier as Walker’s replacement and although the former PSG defender has impressed so far, Walker’s attacking ability is still a big miss for Pochettino.
Furthermore, the Sky Sports pundit believes that Walker’s departure as set a precedent for other players now. The likes of Rose will now look at Walker’s pay rise at Manchester City and will consider leaving Tottenham.
Danny Rose criticised Tottenham’s wage cap earlier this season and unless the pay structure changes soon, Spurs could lose other key stars in the future.
It will be interesting to see what happens now. Daniel Levy will have to make a change in order to hold on to the club’s best players. Alderweireld, Rose, Alli and Kane have all been linked with moves away from the club in the last few months.
Redknapp said: “Letting Kyle Walker go in the summer looks like a huge mistake. I thought it was good business at the time but now what it’s has done is set a precedent in the dressing room. It looks to me that the players know what the going rate is. Toby Alderweireld is one of the best centre-backs in the world – why has he not signed? Go and give him whatever he deserves. Tottenham have got players anyone in the world would want, but things can quickly slip through your fingers. Once one leaves, then another one. It gives every player an out. They’ve still got a small club mentality there. It’s not changed since I was there. These players are well aware of what the going rate is. It’s about going into the England dressing room and seeing a player that plays in your position, knowing he’s getting two or three times what you’re getting a week. It shouldn’t be like that.”