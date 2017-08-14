Inter move in for Man City defender; Perisic to sign new contract

Inter Milan are reportedly in the market for a new centre back and are hoping to sign either one of Manchester City defenders – Eliaquim Mangala and Jason Denayer.
According to sources in Italy, Inter centre back Jeison Murillo has agreed a deal to join La Liga outfit Valencia but the Nerazzurri are unwilling to let the Colombian go until they find a replacement. Manager Luciano Spalletti has identified the City duo as possible replacements for Murillo and the club could move in for either one of the pair in the coming days.
Mangala, 26, was on the bench for City’s 2-0 win over Brighton in their Premier League opener and is seen by Pep Guardiola as a back up to Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. The Frenchman has two years remaining in his contract.
The 22-year-old Denayer joined City back in 2013. And since then the Belgium international has been sent out on loan three times. Both defenders would be hoping for regular game time this season with the FIFA World Cup set to take place next year in Russia.
The report also adds that Inter are working on a contract extension for winger Ivan Perisic who has been linked with a move to Manchester United all summer. A deal with United did not materialize and Inter officials are working with the Croatian’s agent for a new deal.