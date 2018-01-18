Inter Milan linked with move for Daniel Sturridge 

Inter Milan are the latest club to have a interest in Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.
The Times journalist Paul Joyce has reported the interest via Twitter.
Sturridge has found life increasingly frustrating at Anfield.
The 28-year-old arrived in the north-west from Chelsea in 2012. He initially linked up with Luis Suarez to devastating effect.
However, since the Uruguayan moved to Barcelona, Sturridge has suffered a string of injury setbacks, and has never regained his great form. Even when fit, he has rarely figured in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.
Liverpool will want £30m for a permanent move. Inter might not be convinced by that valuation, and have instead put forward a loan proposal.
Either way, Sturridge playing regularly could yet improve his chances of an England recall.
Back to his best
On his day he is an excellent striker, but the injuries appear to have had a lasting effect. A move overseas may well suit the striker –
the Serie A is a slower-paced league. After his injury problems, that would be a perfect environment for the former Man City player to rediscover his best form.
The potential has always been there but for one reason or another, it has never been fully realised, and Sturridge’s attitude (perhaps unfairly) has been called into question as well in the past.
Now at the age of 28, it’s time for him to use his wealth of experience in wherever his next move might be.