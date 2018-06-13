‘I want to reach the top as quickly as possible’ says Man Utd’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is a versatile player who can play as a right back or as a defensive midfielder. He is with Manchester United and Jose Mourinho allowed him to go out on loan to Crystal Palace for the 2017-18 season.
The 20 year old has impressed for the Eagles in the recently concluded season. It should be seen whether he will have a place under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United for the new season, especially knowing that the Red Devils have already signed two players who play in his position.
Manchester United have already agreed a fee with Ukranian club FC Shakhtar Donetsk for Fred. The Brazil international midfielder has not yet completed his move to Old Trafford and he can play anywhere in the midfield position.
Jose Mourinho used his expertise in Portuguese football and signed another versatile defender Diogo Dalot, who predominantly prefers to play as a right back. This could reduce Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s chances at Old Trafford when the new season starts in August.
Just being at the age of 20, Timothy Fosu-Mensah is frustrated to hear that he is still young and now wants to reach the top “as quickly as possible”.
“I do not want to hear that I am young and that my time is still coming, I want to reach the top as quickly as possible, that’s me,” Timothy Fosu-Mensah was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.
“The top is World Cup, European Championship, Champions League final, which is the top for me, winning prizes.”
“I was close to the Dutch national team when I was at United, but I did not play anymore. From August 2017 to May 2018 I was leased to Crystal Palace, I think that was a good choice. I can also play for Oranje [the Dutch national team].”