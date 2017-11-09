Gabriel Jesus set for pay-rise, new deal worth over £100,000-a-week

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has had a phenomenal start to life in England and Manchester City are planning to reward him with an improved new contract.
The 20-year-old is currently away on international duty but the Etihad outfit are set to begin negotiations with his agent during this international break.
According to Daily Mail, the player’s agent has already flown to Manchester to discuss the terms of his new deal.
Jesus currently earns around £70,000-a-week at City but the Premier League giants are prepared to offer him a significant pay rise. The new deal is apparently worth over £100,000-a-week.
Gabriel Jesus has managed to establish himself as a regular starter under Guardiola and he has been scoring consistently since the start of the season. Jesus is City’s second top scorer in the league this season with 7 goals in 11 games.
Manchester City are hoping to agree new deals with David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho as well.
Guardiola’s men have had a very good start to the season and they will be expected to win the Premier League.