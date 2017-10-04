Former England captain Stuart Pearce makes a prediction about West Ham

West Ham have had a rough start to their season but things are looking positive after their recent performances.
Former England player Stuart Pearce believes that West Ham were unlucky to start with three away games and that things will improve as the season goes on. Pearce claims that West Ham lost their confidence after the opening day defeat.
Slaven Bilic is under a lot of pressure right now but the Croatian is likely to be given until the end of this season to turn it around.
Pearce believes that West Ham’s confidence will come back as soon as they start to put together a winning run.
He said: “To start this season with three away games was not helpful because you know what it is like if you pick up a win in your first game, it brings confidence to the team and from there it’s a springboard to build on. But as soon as you lose your first game, then you have got to go away from home again and then you have got to go away from home again – it is tough on them and they are forever playing catch-up from that respect. They have picked up a couple of results now but until the stagger unwinds and their home games catch up with their away games, it will be difficult to judge. I think West Ham will improve as the season goes on.”
Furthermore, it is important to remember that the Hammers have been without their best player Manuel Lanzini so far. The Argentine coming back will make a massive difference to their side as well.
West Ham have spent a lot of money during the summer transfer window and the fans will be expecting their club to fight for the Europa League places. A top ten finish is still very much on the cards if the Hammers can continue to perform like they have done in the last couple of matches.